Hey guys.Reolink Home Hub Pro is here to take your security experience to the next level! If you love the Home Hub but desire enhanced features, it's time to explore the Home Hub Pro: Ample Storage at No Extra Cost: Some users said Home Hub's storage capacity was too small. Home Hub Pro is here to meet your needs! It comes with a built-in 2TB HDD, and you can easily expand your storage with an HDD up to 16TB. Centralized Management for Seamless Control: Connect up to 24 Cams (including up to 12 PoE & Plug-in Cams), personalize your security experience with various ringtones or custom alert sounds, and receive weekly summaries for added convenience. Encrypted Local Storage Without Fees: Rest assured with anti-theft encryption algorithms that keep your recordings completely secure and inaccessible without the correct password, even after a device reset. Wi-Fi 6 Ready: Pair Home Hub Pro with Reolink Wi-Fi 6 cameras for smooth, lag-free data transmission and live streaming.Secure your advanced home security system now by pre-ordering Home Hub Pro: https://reolink.club/HomeHubPro–COM9
@reolink-daisy Excellent. Can you confirm or otherwise whether we can control the camera directly through our Client once the camera has been connected to the Hub Pro? For instance I am away from home and there is a failure on the Hub Pro.
