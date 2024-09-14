Reolink updates
I was wondering if anyone has tried this or if there is an antenna cable to extend the camera's WIFI antenna to the outside of a metal building while having the camera inside the building ?(I would also have the solar panel outside the building obviously, there would be no electrical connection to the building)(The metal building would be too far from the house to run a wire for a wired connection.)
@gkl_293453548720263 See if this helps you https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/26862588584089-Introduction-to-Antenna-Extension-Cable/
