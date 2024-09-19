Reolink updates
Good day everyone.Worried about missing deliveries or porch pirates? Reolink Doorbells’ Package Detection is here to help. It instantly recognizes and notifies you when a package is delivered to your doorstep, minimizing false alerts and ensuring you don't miss a delivery.Supported Models:
Now, you might be wondering why this feature isn’t available on the black models. The difference comes down to aspect ratios. The white PoE/WiFi doorbell (3:4) and the battery doorbell (1:1) both offer a Head-to-Toe view, ideal for spotting packages. Meanwhile, the black models have a 4:3 aspect ratio, which makes it harder to detect packages in certain areas, like narrow corridors. However, if the package detection feature performs well on the white models, our dev team is considering ways to bring it to the black models too.I’ve also asked the dev team if it’s possible to switch aspect ratios on different doorbells, but doing so could reduce the field of view and impact the user experience. That said, if we receive positive feedback on the improved visuals from the battery doorbell, we’ll explore ways to enhance this feature across all models.White doorbell users—how’s package detection working for you so far? We’d love to hear your feedback in the comments below!
@reolink-daisy Package detection should definantly be on the black model. Fingers crossed it is available soon...
