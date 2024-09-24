Reolink updates
Hey Reolinkers!We've released the latest firmware for RLC-810A (hardware version: IPC_56064M8MP) and RLC-820A (hardware version: IPC_56064M8MP) in our Download Center! Here's what's new:● Optimized encoding and image parameter configuration● Added webhook function● Improved image quality with better overexposure correction and night vision● Fixed known bugsUpdate your firmware: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6Feel free to share your feedback after the update in the comments!
If I buy a RLC-810A today, will it come with the newest hardware version (hardware version: IPC_56064M8MP)?
