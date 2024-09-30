Reolink updates
I have developed some security type concerns over several new cameras I've purchased.1. After registering all of my cameras on the Reolink website for warranty, I began to wonder why the camera’s UID was needed for the registering when the Serial Number is already available. Isn’t the product-UID used to access the device from OUTSIDE of your home’s LAN? Then I realized that there doesn’t seem to be a way to edit and remove those UID numbers from the Reolink website. How can I remove these numbers off of the Reolink website where they are recorded?2. After I had purchased a new Duo3 and connected it up to my home network, shortly after that my network security (provided by AT&T) blocked an attempt that it made to access an outside IP address at 129.146.110.167. Why in the world would my camera be trying to “phone home” (or whatever it was doing out there)? I have not set up any kind of cloud service for it to use. What is going on here?
Almost every "Internet of Things" device that I am aware of opens a connection to the manufacturer cloud so that the smartphone app can communicate with the device. (smart plugs, cameras, garage door openers, light bulbs, etc. In order to access a Reolink camera from the internet using the Reolink app, the user has to have (a) the UID, and (b) the camera password. Fascinating that the AT&T system identifies the specific device which opened a connection to a remote IP address. Was there a specific "alert" about this specific connection (as opposed to the thousands of other connections made all day long by other devices)?
