Hey everyone!We’re thrilled to see the positive feedback on the Altas PT Ultra's recording features. To help you get the most out of your device, we’ve compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions about its battery, features, and third-party compatibility. Let’s dive in! Battery-Related Questions:Q. Why doesn't the battery last as long as expected with 24/7 recording enabled?A. In general, the battery can last up to 96 hours with 24/7 recording enabled. If it doesn't meet your expectations, please make sure your camera is running the latest firmware version v3.0.0.4090_24092610 (you can contact support for the update) and that Smart Battery Mode is enabled (details are explained below).Q. How can I charge the camera?A. You can use the official 6W solar panel, the provided A to C USB cable, or a 5V DC adapter (not included).️ Features:Q. What unique features does the Altas series battery camera offer?A. Features marked with an asterisk (*) are exclusive to the Altas series among Reolink's battery cams:● Continuous Recording*: Supports continuous recording to SD card, Reolink NVR, or the Home Hub.
●Supports Home Hub/NVR/FTP Out of the Box●Advanced Sharing Feature: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006916814/●Privacy Masking (Up to 8 zones): Most models support up to 4 privacy masks. Other Frequently Asked Questions:Q. Does the Reolink Altas PT Ultra support ONVIF or third-party software?A. The camera itself does not support the ONVIF protocol. However, when connected to a Reolink NVR or Home Hub, ONVIF support can be enabled through the NVR or Hub, enabling features such as RTSP streaming and third-party software integration.Q. Does the Reolink Altas PT Ultra support 24/7 recording on the Reolink NVR and Home Hub?A. Yes! The Altas supports 24/7 recording on the Home Hub after it's updated to v3.3.0.352_240926. For Reolink NVRs, a newer firmware version is required and will be announced soon.Does this answer some of your questions? If you have more, feel free to drop them in the comments below! Get your Altas PT Ultra: https://reolink.club/AltasPTUltra-COM10
