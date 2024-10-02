Reolink updates
Good day.We’ve recently received several reports about users not receiving email alerts from Outlook/hotmail. This is due to a recent service change—starting from September 16th, Basic Authentication is no longer available for accessing Outlook/hotmail accounts.To avoid missing important alerts, we recommend switching to Gmail to receive notifications. If you have other problems, feel free to ask us in the comments.
