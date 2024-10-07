Reolink updates
Hi Reolink!I am switching cameras over from one of your competitors... and I am missing the ability to:
My use case is a back corner of the garage near a fence. There is 'zero" lighting there, and the spotlight helpskeeping the bad guys aware of the camera, and shines some light there as a bonus.I have searched this extensively online, and it *appears* some Reolink cameras can do that. That doesn't help me I don'tthink, as I need POE, PTZ, 4K cameras with this feature.Thanks!_Richard
@rpotter28_851891842711683 Yes, you can set the mode to timer during which time the spotlight will be on as illustrated below.
@joseph_1979 I have an E1 Outdoor camera and the Spotlight has only two modes:
There is no Timer Mode. Firmware version v3.1.0.3429_2404181319
