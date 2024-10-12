Reolink updates
Changed my router, after this one of my poe camera (RLC-823A 16X) won't Connect to network. My other camera (Duo 2 poe) is working perfect.My RLC-823A 16X is tracking me when i'm outside, but says "disconnected".Router restartet.Network cable changed.Reset the camera.Deleted camera from app, but now it won't show on my lan again....New router is Asus Zenwifi xt8.Everything was working perfect before I changed router. I don't understand anything right now..
@fido_793104815919335 Does the Asus Zenwifi XT8 have POE ports? Can you tell us how the network is setup?Try to use the cable of working POE camera and see if you are able to connect. Try to add it using the UID.
That the tracking motor is working suggests it's getting power from POE--what device is providing POE to your cams? Does the POE device at the Ethernet jack show lights blinking?The ASUS is not showing the cam as a client? What exactly is telling you this--> says "disconnected"
