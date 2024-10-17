Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I want to upgrade the firmware of my Reolink Lumus , hardware number IPC_325C7.However, it is not listed at https://reolink.com/download-center/under "Reolink Lumus" . There is only one other hardware number there,but trying to upgrade the firmware with it says "unrecognized firmwarefile format".Why am I trying to upgrade the firmware? I am at v2.0.0.687_20102800.The camera "hangs" every time, few hours after powering it up. I amtrying to see if the firmware upgrade will help with that.Thank you!
@user_874142518182053_874142518182053 For battery operated cams. you need to email support on support @ reolink . com and ask them.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!