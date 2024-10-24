Reolink updates
@joseph_1979 Hi Joseph, how are you? I am always in contact with support for the 2 firmware track mix and 511wa. Yesterday I discovered that some cameras when I watch the playback from the client the image flickering I don't know if you have noticed it too. With previous versions never happened. I am currently using windows 11 latest version 24h2.
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 Hello Buddy. I am fine but super busy with a mobile network testing. Hope you are getting well with this hectic life. I don't use the Reolink Windows client a lot. Mostly I use it to upgrade the firmware. I did see this flickering on the new version but not that often that would bother me. I didn't report it to support as I know the answer :).
@joseph_1979 Hi Joseph, let's say that every week I send a reminder to the support copy and paste of previous conversations and promises. On the other hand, today version 4.50.0 of the Android app was released and as always we cross our fingers because if it doesn't work, it's trouble. I imagined that you had noticed the flickering that sometimes makes vision impossible. Among other things, I did some tests, and if you use the low playback quality it is not there and it disappears even if you disable hardware decoding. All this is not normal, but as you know for Reolink everything is possible. I hope that your network tests go wonderfully!
