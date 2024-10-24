Reolink updates
i just setup 2 atlas pt ultra's and running into some finicky problems. The main issue im having is with one setup as a driveway cam and home hub, it does not record when a vehicle pulls into the driveway, by time it records the person is already out of the car, even with the pre-recording setting turned on. However, if cars pass by it will record every time. The second camera is by a door and acts similar but for a person, they can walk past the cam and not get picked up until halfway past its viewing capability, like the camera lags recording and pan/tilt tracking. Ive messed with sensitivity settings even at 100 it still does the same.Second issue is both of these cameras loose their correct monitor points. I found that if you try to move to any of the camera's physical limits, like a side or up/down, returning to the monitor point will be shifted in that direction. Like its moving the camera beyond its stopping limitation. Ive been using for almost a week at this point, aside from that they are both great cameras so far. I replaced an argus track and argus pt ultra.
