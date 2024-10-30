Reolink updates
Hello Reolinkers!A huge thank you to everyone who took part in our Halloween event. You really captured the spirit of Halloween, and the creativity and energy of your works are amazing! After a team vote, we're delighted to announce our winners:● Creative: Maja Zver● Scary: Samo Bakan● Funny: Mike McGhee● Other (vibe, etc.): Ryan RoarkCongratulations! Keep an eye on your inbox or email -- Reolink Daisy will contact you soon!Credit: Maja Zver
@reolink-daisy Congrats to ALL.
