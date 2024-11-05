Reolink updates
I've been using this camera for the few few years without a problem. Recently I've noticed that I've been getting notifications from the camera when it should be disabled. When I looked at the schduling seems to have gone wild. I try to set it to be active from midnight until 6am via the app...But when I tap Save and then go back into the schedule screen I see thisI've tried rebooting the camera, leaving the battery out for serveral hours while it recharged restoring it and even doing a full factory reset. The camera firmware as well the the app are fully updated. At this point I'm not even sure if this is a problem with the camera itself or the app. Can anyone help shed some light on this?
@user_884734665736402_884734665736402 Did you update the client? Which version you are using?
@joseph_1979The Argus series are controlled exclusively through the iOS/android app which are fully up to date. App version is 4.50.0.16
