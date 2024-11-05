Reolink updates
We have had a RLC-823S2 camera for a little while now, and have been struggling with wind, in that the camera will move or shake, even in the slightest breeze.That said, we spent a considerable amount of time looking into this, and in hopes of finding a solution, and as we were initially under the impression that this was a mounting issue.Though as it it turns out and after careful inspection, we discovered that it was not the mount at all that is moving, but moreso, the black portion of the turret camera that is moving - and moreso, that it will move with even the slightest wind etc.For example, even the slightest touch of the turret, will move it back and forth without any resistance whatsoever.And so, it is obvious that the camera is shaking at even the slightest of movements...And so I'm wondering if other people with RLC-823S2 cameras can help determine if this is normal with these particular units, or if this camera has an issue that needs fixing?John
@johnbee_775297965834409 I don't use this camera. Can you post it in Reddit Reolink community? There you will definitely find customers having this model.
