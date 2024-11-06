Reolink updates
I have had the RLN12W for 1 year now. It worked great util I upgraded to Firmware: v3.5.0.331_24071008. Since then I am constantly getting <CAMERA> Detected Video Loss. Sometimes it comes in every minute. Its to the point, the NVR is becoming noisy and blowing up my phone with notifications at night. Thoughts?
@risrani_660697694090295 I suggest you to contact support on support @ reolink . Com. I don't have that NVR and so can't help.
