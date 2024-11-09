Reolink updates
When using Windows Client during playback on NVR it is possible to zoom in while viewing a recording, but if you hit pause to get a closer view of a zoomed image the view is immediately zoomed out. If you pause playback first and then try to zoom in, nothing happens. That is not the case with the Reolink App. When using the Reolink App, playback can be paused and then it is possible to zoom in on an image. I would like to see the Windows Client updated to allow for pause/zoom to work at the same time.
