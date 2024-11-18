Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
New owner here. Picked up a Home Hub Pro, WiFi doorbell and a handful of PoE cameras. Cameras are not here yet so I can not yet determine if my issue is with the doorbell only or if it is more widespread.EDIT #1: I do have a RLC-843WA which I am planning to return so I did not bother opening it until this evening. I can confirm that the issue below also plagues this camera, both WiFi and wired connectivity.Network topology:
Problem:
Troubleshooting:
I have Googled for days and can not find anything helpful. Anyone?Thanks in advance!EDIT #2: So I'm pretty sure I know what is causing it. I incorrectly assumed that the Home Hub Pro would stream cameras directly to Google devices the same way it will directly stream to the Reolink app if on the same network. While streaming to a Chromecast TV I unplugged my router and BAM!... feed went out. That tells me that the video is streaming to a server somewhere and then streaming back to my TV. Why not just bake that into the HHP firmware and let it all be local? UGH.
@chopstix_887064913674433 Put devices accessing cameras and the cameras themselves on same vlan. Otherwise media flows through AWS/Azure P2P servers. This is their design which I don't concur with.
@joseph_1979 I already tried this with the 843. I plugged it directly into VLAN1 which is where everything is at. Same result when I unplug the router... video stream cuts out.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!