Dear all,I have a PoE Doorbell and 2x RLC-810 PoE cameras. I added all devices to the app (iOS) and it works within my Wifi network.When I switch to 4G, only the PoE doorbell can connect, but not the cameras. All settings are the same and UID is activated for all of them (I did reboot and log out/in).For testing purposes I disabled the Firewall and disable DNS blocker (pihole).One observation: in the app in settings-device info: I only see the UID entry for the doorbell, but the information (neither item category, nor UID) is not visible fore the two cameras - Therefore I assume the UID is the issue here.Is there any possibility, that this behavior could be rooted, how the cameras have been added to the app (I think I did it via IP)?Any suggestions?UPDATE:I went one step further...I deleted one camera from the app and reconnected via QR code on the camera - and tada - UID is populated and camera is accesible via 4G.Problem: the other camera is mounted very high and I can not reach it with my longest ladder - but the UID is stated in the Windows app. ->Deleted the camera and then added to the app via UID number... and also this one works.Conclusion: Internet access only works if you connect the camera to the Reolink app via UID - adding via IP does NOT work!
@user_684656311869595_684656311869595 Maybe these cameras were part of a kit in which case they don't have UID. Thence you cannot connect to them remotely.
The problem statement appears to be inconsistent. i.e. "the UID is activated for all of them" versus "only the UID entry for the doorbell".If the camera UID is not defined in the app, then it cannot be accessed remotely.Defining the UID properly in the app would seem to be the key. Perhaps delete the cameras from the app and add them again using the UID rather than IP address.
