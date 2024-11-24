Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I want to put an Argus PT approx 250 feet from the house. It keeps disconnecting. And is hard to connect to.What can I use to get this cameras signal to be strong at the house?I have tried using a Ubiquiti Nanostation Loco M2. But doesn't do anything for transferring the signal.But I may have not had it configured correctly. Not being knowledgeable about router perameters.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!