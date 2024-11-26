Reolink updates
Hey everyone! The latest firmware for the RLN16-410 (NVR-N6MB01) is now available. Please check for updates and install it manually.What's New?1.Event HistoryWe’ve added a new way to present events in chronological order, making it easier for you to browse and watch event recordings.● By default, all alarm events from the current day are displayed. You can view events from the past week or set a custom time range (up to one month).● Event types can be selected, with all types except Motion Detection selected by default.● Channel selection is available, with all channels selected by default.● Event recordings are presented in two formats: a grid layout and a list view which include statistics on the number of events by type.2.Physical Keyboard CompatibilityNote:The supported key range is all keys on the NVR virtual keyboard.Connecting a physical keyboard to the NVR via the USB port is supported.3.Nine-grid Pattern UnlockIn addition to password login for the NVR, the pattern unlock feature is added, allowing users to create a custom unlock pattern by drawing it in their preferred order.4.HyBridge ModeWhen this mode is enabled, the NVR acts as a PoE switch. You can directly access cameras using their UIDs and also add them to the NVR for management.How to manually update: How to Manually Update Firmware for Reolink Devices Download the new firmware:
@reolink-oskar is there no new firmware for NVR RLK8-420D4-4MP?
@jasonolga_503862842913010 New firmware for N7MB01 has been released, please be patient if for the N3MB01 updates, it will be released in 4 weeks!
