I have the RLN8-410 nvr, and two TrackMix POE cameras. All are out of date in terms of firmware. Would it be advisable to update the firmware for the NVR first, or does it not matter? Thanks.
@reolink-cam_813700743893181 There is no order. However, I will first update cameras and then NVR.
