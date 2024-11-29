Reolink updates
I first installed this camera in mid September. The solar panel has been in direct sunlight pretty much remaining at 100% charge until late October. From late October until now the battery has slowly been depleted to 0. On sunny days, recently the charge indicator has been present but it barely charges, maybe 1-2%. I have another solar panel in the same position and that camera (wifi) is at 100% charge. I know the Trackmix is rated at 24 watts so obviously it consumes quite a bit of power but surely the battery shouldn't be at zero now. Initially I thought it was due to the cold weather but I have more than ten battery operated Reolink cameras and nothing like this has happened before.I barely log in, maybe once a day just to check it's working. What I have noticed is that compared to before (when it pretty much retained full charge), it's very quick to connect to the camera from the app. It seems like the camera is not going to sleep like it should as is staying awake thus draining the battery? Perhaps it's a software issue or did Reolink update the firmware?
@408313508024554 Did you enable any motion? The only two circuits which are always active are the PIR (assumed enabled) and the Mobile 4G module. The application is in cold state and will be run once the PIR has detected an object emitting infrared. Therefore if the PIR is detecting movements and you have only enabled the AI detection, it will still invoke the application to check the object detected and what other functions to perform. Did you enable others or any motion? Normally we only enable person, vehicle and pets. Unfortunately the fw for battery cameras are not included in the download center. If I were you I will email support especially if the camera is still under warranty. Email them on support @ reolink . com
