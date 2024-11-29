Reolink updates
Reolink tracmix solar. does anyone have an issue with the bottom wide angle lense zooming in on its own? what I mean is if I open the cam in the app the bottom lense is always zoomed in so I zoom it back out but if I open the app it’s zoomed back in again. No mater what I try it continues to do it. my other Poe trackmix and wifi trackmix don’t do it! any suggestions?
@office_828784045088998 I have only the powered WIFI TrackMix and it won't do that as you stated. Perhaps you can take it up with support.
