Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I just installed a Trackmix POE camera a few days ago.I don't understand why the image of it, every night, shows "snow", there is no snow, real snow, falling at the time of the screenshot.This even creates a lot of false detections.I attach the screenshot as an attachment.It seems that I am not the only one with this problem. See the link below:https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1gbmgeh/fog_displaying_on_cameras_like_snowflakes_any/?show=originalThanks for your help.
@jpghts_130129873322119 is the IR on? IR lights can reflect off of dust particles, assuming you have some level of debris in the air.
@jpghts_130129873322119 IR is reflecting back to the camera. Re-position the camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!