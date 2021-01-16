Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am a first time Reolink camera user and recently bought a E1 Pro to replace a 5-year old Xiaoyi WiFi camera for security monitoring. I finally received the product 1 week after ordering (which is a long time for people used to Amazon's next day or 2-day shipping speed) and played with it today.I was really surprised to found out that this PT camera with preset support does *NOT* support auto-cruise feature. I would think this is a very basic feature for an indoor PT WiFi security camera. Also from technical/engineering point of view, I think this is just some firmware work in the E1 Pro as you have all the hardware to support such feature.So I would like to request Reolink engineering team to seriously consider to make this a standard feature for indoor PT camera. You may have all of the greatest picture quality but for a security camera, auto-cruise would be a very useful feature to allow monitoring of indoor areas.
We really appreciate your feedback. We will forward it to our development team to evaluate.
@cynthia_124785627824270 WOW! 2.5 years and still no auto-cruise! Very disappointing.
@cynthia_124785627824270 Please add the Trackmix WiFi and PoE to the Patrol Mode wish list, all PTZ cameras should have this. Considering it's already working with the MFC-823S1W in the app, this should be fairly easy. I'd have returned the Trackmix and bought a 823S1W for this function when I had the chance but prefer the silent servos on the Trackmix and hope it will be forthcoming.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!