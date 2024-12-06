Reolink updates
Hi all,I've been trying to hook up Argus 2E and Argus 3 cams to Home Hub but they won't connect by any of the three options:
Home Hub was easily set up and hooked up to my own WiFi network. It gets an IP address and shows up in the device list. Conffig pages can be accessed. Home Hub and cams say that their firmware is the current version. I tried both WiFi setups for the hub and the cams for 2.4G and 5G: the internal network Home Hub provides when set up initially and my own WiFi config.Neither works. The device list has question marks behind the cam names. Upon clicking on them it prompts that the cam cannot be connected to Home Hub.Do I have to reset the cams before connecting to Home Hub?Cheers,Lorenz
