I’m writing to propose a feature that could greatly enhance the functionality of Reolink cameras: a fire detection alert. Recently, a situation arose where such a feature could have been invaluable. Adding fire detection capabilities to your cameras could significantly improve security and safety. The idea is that the camera should be able to recognize visual cues of fire —such as flames or smoke— and immediately trigger an alert notification to the user. This would allow the user to act quickly in emergencies, potentially preventing substantial damage or loss.Best regards
@user_667438141866051_667438141866051 I have requested this for more than 2 years ago. Still waiting :).
This sounds like a good idea. I guess the camera also has some kind of internal temperature sensor?That, coupled with visually identifying smoke, could turn it into a neat feature.Kind regards,
