My existing Reolink NVR died so I got a replacement going with the NVR8-410.This new box is connecting to the Reolink cameras but it's not able to get a stream from the Swann IPC_388M cameras firmware 541_17051800.It accepts the password and connects to the camera. The camera info screen shows a loading spinner, then the details of the camera appear on the screen, then it all disappears and goes back to the loading spinner. It does this cycle every few seconds.It never connects to a video stream.Does anyone know how to get these cameras working on the new box?
@john_520498202652923 I have never came across anyone integrating cameras from other suppliers using Reolink NVR.
