HelloI am a dealing with big issues with reolink argus 2.My isp is at&t and i can connect everywhere fine except to the reolink cloud/app. I am connecting using my 4G internet now.Here is full traceroutehttps://pastebin.com/ipmAkrVuMy ip at home is 172.1.155.0-255 i believe reolink is blocking at&t IPs!
10 days and no support. I am told to fix firewall ñ, i am not sure what to do besides returning these and continue using nest
Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you. Have you returned back the cameras? If you haven't, would you mind provide the information that Sally mentioned in the case 187469? Or you could contact our engineer directly.
Sometimes you have successfully configured the Reolink Argus series camera through the Reolink application, and it might work well in the phone application, but you could not add it to the Reolink client and received an error message, as shown in the figure below. You can refer to the troubleshooting tips listed below to resolve the issue.The reason may be Incorrect registration modeSolution: Reolink Argus series cameras can only be added to Reolink Client by UID, and not by IP address or domain name. Therefore, if you want to add a camera by IP address or domain name, it will not work. Please select the UID as the registration mode and enter the UID, password and device name, then click OK to add.
