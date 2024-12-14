Reolink updates
I have a new RLN8-410 NVR and couldn't figure out how to reset the 'System Log' without resetting the entire unit. Tech Support originally replied back with instructions on how to do it but they proved to be inaccurate. After I called it to their attention, they then informed me that (for whatever reason) it was currently impossible to do so. Now having worked with Windows and other hard & software platforms for years I've never seen any kind of log, System or otherwise, that you couldn't clear, reset & start over again, but this seems to be one. So anyway, that's my 'wish' that a simple update can be made to the System Log whereby it can be cleared and freshly started over again, when it's become too outdated, large & unwieldy. It should certainly be possible for the customer to do this at his instance, with a system that he owns.
@travasaurus_893442009145504 I fully agree with you. I do work with a lot of massive systems and the system log can be cleared if and when required by the admin. Just a few lines of coding. We suggest and it's up to them to evaluate whether it can implemented or not.
