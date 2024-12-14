Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Just got a doorbell/wifi camera. At present it is my only reolink (having sold the house which had others). I am aware of this discussion: https://community.reolink.com/topic/6726/unable-to-access-reolink-ip-cams-from-different-vlanHere's the thing -- some IP goes through to another subnet, I can ping it just fine, and Home Assistant (and whatever protocols it uses) seems OK accessing it. The web gui is flakey, it will paint a login screen but not log in.This does not SEEM to be a security feature preventing access from other subnets (if so ping would not work, for example). This just seems broken.Is there a clear statement on what does, and does not work across subnets? On another forum it was said that broadcast traffic must flow and arrive with the same subnet, which makes no sense for a gui (and also might imply nat would not be a solution, as has been suggested). I just got this -- I can put it back in the box and return it, and plan to if I can't get a clear understanding of this. I don't need the web gui to work across subnets, but I do need whatever integration protocols home assistant uses to work -- and continue to work. At present with this half-working-half-broken approach, it seems likely to expect some firmware update to break it entirely.I've seen products with subnet isolation as a (bogus) security feature, but all of them (a) actually block all traffic, as any security related approach would, and (b) let the user turn it off if needed. So... what's really up with this? Linwood
@user_746479291687074_746479291687074 The Client broadcasts a packet with payload aaaa0000 using destination addresses 255.255.255.255.255 and 192.168.1.255 (or your configured IP subnet).Now 255.255. 255.255 is the limited broadcast address which is only propagated within the single subnet of the interface that sent it. It is never routed to other subnets unlike the subnet directed broadcast address 192.168. 1.255 which may be routed from elsewhere, depending on router configuration. Most ISP routers won't allow this. Check yours.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!