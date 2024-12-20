Reolink updates
Does the RLC-810W WiFi camera use standard SMA antenna connectors?(I need to mount the camera twisted over 45 degrees toward the side and this makes one antenna included with the camera run into the base.)
@crimp-on_62210811129 It's an RP-SMA connector type. Check this out https: //www . amazon . com /REOLINK-Extension-Connector-Magnetic-Designed/dp/B0CHHYW24N
