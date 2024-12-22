Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I have a RLC-811A from last year and all three resolutions show the same image extent. Now I bought another RLC-811A and suddenly only the highest resolution (3840x2160) shows the full extent, the other resolutions only crop from the original. This way, the camera is useless for me. Why is Reolink doing this and why is this not mentioned in the specs? Same is with the RLC-842A and RLC-843A.Regards,Chris
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!