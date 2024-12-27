Reolink updates
I have a 16 channel NVR and some B500 cameras purchased in 2021 so a bit older generation. I get push notifications to my iPhone app, which is great - but there are two things I am not sure of how to do or how it works, what’s possible.
@user_901386068689094_901386068689094 Once you ack the push notification there is no way to see it in the list. We are requesting Reolink to add event history. However, they have added this feature to the home hub and some NVRs. I don't use any of these devices.I think the time is 2 min after which it will take you to the playback.
