Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I am trying to setup my RLN36 NVR to take a video stream from some newer amcrest cameras. I have confirmed ONVIF is turned on for both, but no luck. I see a couple of topics related to using the NVR with some amcrest cameras, but one of the links pointing to an older article is not found. Anyway, I tried using port 80, 8000 and 8088(nmap shows 8088 open on the amcrest)
@user_830676047601836_830676047601836 I know on my reolink nvr, there is a auto scan feature when trying to add a cam to a channel. Does the Amcrest cam show up in that list?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!