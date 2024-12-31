Reolink updates
I have a RLN12W with about 10 cameras on it. Two of them are just outside and have a sketchy time connecting. They are on the 5G network and I'd like to force them onto the 2.4G network. Unfortunately, I can't find any way to switch it. The Help Article shows that when I go into the Device within the Network I can select Settings and choose Auto/5G/2.4G. However, whenever I select "Settings" it only shows me the 5 to join. Trying to connect DuoFloodlight Wifi and it's a nope. The network names are "Reolink-Home-5G" and "Reolink-Home-2.4G" so they don't share SSIDs. Thanks for any pointers.
@user_829609175638167_829609175638167 choose other network and add the 2.4G SSID. Maybe it is hidden.
