1)Which version of the Reolink Video Doorbell PoE is currentlly released V2 or V3 already ?2)If I order the package: Reolink Video Doorbell PoE 2-Pack (Black) € 234.99Would I recieve a verrsion 2 or 3 ?3)What do I have to do in order to get the latest V3 version to my home?Is there any special code or .. ?4)Is there version 4 soon comming or ?BR, Elvis
@ebaruk_673045617504343 1. Version Differences:V2: This version introduced remote configuration of chime ringtones, lights, and other settings via the App, and set up different ringtones for various events (such as motion detection, human detection, and visitor alerts).V3: It features a replaced sensor and improved noise reduction algorithm compared with V2.2. How to Identify: The most reliable way is to check the doorbell's label Hardware. If it doesn’t have a hardware version listed, it’s V1; otherwise, it’s V2 or above.3 There is no guarantee that you will receive V3. You need to ask for it when ordering. @Oskar Please add your input to the queries raised.
@ebaruk_673045617504343 I worked for a large tech vendor... their method to their madness between device revisions was internal hardware vendor changes. This usually doesn't equate to performance changes, just vendor changes. Who they bought the parts from. For example, if they bought their chipset from Vendor A, that would be V1, or vendor B, would be V2. This was amplified during COVID, when stock shortages was on the rise. Most companies moved production locations to different countries, but that would negate a new version number. V1 made in China, V2 made in Vietnam... Just an example.
