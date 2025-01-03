Reolink updates
Hi,I use a Reolink Duo 2 WiFi camera (v3.0.0.3471_2406116464) which works greats. Inserted a SanDisk 64 GByte SD-card.I wanted to download the firework of new years-eve. But I found if I download the files via the Windows Reolink-app (v8.17.6), the files contain NOT the whole film.For example, the filename is "Webcam1-20250101000000-20250101000159"But the movie is going from: 00:00:00 to 00:01:04 which means 55 seconds are lost!This reproducable with *EVERY* single file, it's not always exactly 55 seconds, sometimes 20 seconds, sometimes 30 seconds...A continous film is not possible.If I watch the replay via app or browser, the data is there and continous. But the downloaded files do not contain everything.What do I wrong or is there a bug?!
@user_905557223534806_905557223534806 Never encountered such issue. Can you install VLC (freeware) and go to Tools/media information and click the stats tab? Paste it here. What is the duration indicated on the lower bar of VLC?
