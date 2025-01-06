Reolink updates
I bought a new Reolink Doorbell cam to replace my Ring , currently I have both installed and loving the image quality of the Reolink but I've just discovered there is no iPad app, the last thread here was 5 years ago, this is a deal breaker for me as I rely on this in my Garden office, the Ring Doorbell pops up in landscape more, it shows all captured video in a single timeline & it really easy to operate, but the Reolink is an expanded iPhone old app, so quality is lost straight away, I have to swivel to portraight mode, or try and press full screen but recordings are in blocks that are hard to see, its basically quite poor in comparison so I am thinking of returning the Reolink, can support tell me if there is an iPad app coming soon? it's quite unbelievable there isn't one especially as it's obvious people have been asking for a while.
@boomish_893913578897601 Submit your request to support on support @ reolink . ComSo far only android/windows/Ios and Mac. We are asking for Linux client too.
