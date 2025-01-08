Reolink updates
2K ColorX Night Vision: Turn Night into DayExperience unmatched clarity even in the darkest conditions. With 400% more light collection than standard IR cameras, the Altas delivers full-color night vision, transforming low-light scenes into vivid, detailed footage. 600 Days of Power with Ultra-Long Battery LifeSay goodbye to constant recharging! The Altas’ 20-month battery life under standard working mode (600 days) ensures uninterrupted security with minimal upkeep. Perfect for long-term monitoring, even in remote locations. Never Miss a Moment with Industry-Breakthrough Pre-Record OptionsUnlike traditional battery cameras, the Altas features pre-recording capabilities that capture the critical moments before an event. No more missing the action – get the full story every time.
Check it out: https://reolink.club/COM-CES2025
From left to right: the Altas PT, the Altas, the Altas Go PT
