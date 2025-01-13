Reolink updates
With the growing demand for faster, more reliable internet, Wi-Fi 6 is making waves across tech, and home security cameras are no exception! But is it actually a huge upgrade over Wi-Fi 5? Let’s break down how the two standards compare when it comes to security cameras and whether you should upgrade your setup.Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What’s the Difference?
So, is Wi-Fi 6 Worth It for Your Security Cameras?If you have multiple devices, plan to upgrade to 4K cameras, or experience slowdowns with your current Wi-Fi, then Wi-Fi 6 can make a huge difference. Security cameras with Wi-Fi 6 offer smoother streaming, better range, and faster alerts.What do you think? Have you switched to Wi-Fi 6 for your cameras yet? What improvements have you noticed? Or, are you sticking with Wi-Fi 5 for now? Let’s talk about how your camera setup has evolved with these tech upgrades!
@reolink-oskar WIFI 6 is fast but only if you have a number of devices connected to. If your current router is fairly new, isn’t giving you any issues, and you are happy with it, then it’s certainly best to keep it for now and upgrade when the time is right. However, if you haven’t upgraded your router in a while, your WiFi is slowing to a crawl, and you keep adding more connected devices, then you may consider a WiFi 6e router to help future proof your home. Now we have WIFI 6e and shortly WIFI 7. WIFI 6 makes use another band, the 6G. This is by far better than the WIFI 6. The higher the frequency the lower the wavelength and so the less will be the range. But if we look at the camera side we see that the bandwidth required is merely 10Mbps for 8MP. So why all this bandwidth when just 10Mbps is required. Is it a hype? Might as well change the eth port of the cam from 100M to 1G or 10G :).
