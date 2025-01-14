Reolink updates
I am looking for a bit of help. I purchased a Reolink bundle NVS8-8MD4 which has the NVS8 NVR and 4 x P334 4k 8mb POE dome cameras. I have set it up in my loft where the NVR will live but before I started fixing the cameras I connected them up to check that everything was working correctly. The 4 cameras are all providing live feeds and the image quality is pretty good even in near total darkness. I have set up email alerts which are working correctly, and all 4 cameras send email alerts when motion is detected. The problem I have is when I try to playback in the client app on my laptop. Only one camera appears to be recording as there is no feed showing to play from the other 3 cameras, they all look as if they stopped recording at 15:38. They are providing live feed and alerts (I had an alert from camera 2 at 16:50). The strange thing is if I look at the playback option on my phone, all the recordings are there and I can play them, so it only affects the client app. Any ideas?
@alan_909533752111327 Are you using the Windows client? Did you try to uninstall and re-install the client? Do you have another PC where you can run the client?
@alan_909533752111327 I have found the same occurrence with the Windows client. To resolve it I had to do the following:1) Open up a max grid view to find cameras that are not on sequential channels. Often times when I add a camera, I find that the NVR will drop it in some random channel way down the list. I have had to drag/drop my cameras to be sequential.2) Change the live view resolution. I have found that often times when adding a camera, the Windows client will choose a preview resolution that the camera does not support. This causes the preview to be missing.
