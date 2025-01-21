Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Here are some common issues when recording after dark and tips to improve your using experience:
How do you maximize your camera’s night vision performance?
@reolink-oskar In the past I recall that Reolink have exposed the shutter speed/gain but these are no longer available. These have now been removed as indicated below. "ispExposureMode" : { "permit" : 0, "ver" : 0 }, Would Reolink consider to re-introduce them?In addition we are only able to adjust the brightness of the spotlight but not of the IR. We did ask for a schedule for these functions but so far no feedback. This is a simple software timer. Include it as part of the state machine. Very simple to implement. Question: Is Reolink abandoning the Windows/Mac clients and focusing on Android/IoS?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!