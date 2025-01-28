Reolink updates
My home CCTV system consists of a RLN8-410 NVR, 4 RLC-810A cameras plus a Duo wifi camera.All work perfectly well, but when viewing through the Reolink app I am only able to view all the cameras while my phone is connected to the home network. When I am away from home I am unable to view the cameras connected to the NVR, though I am still able to view the wifi camera.I have recently changed my broadband provider though I have always had the same issue. I presume that there is some setup required to allow the NVR to be reached by the app through the firewall. I have followed some guides that I have found, both from Reolink and from the router manufacturer (Fritz!box 7530AX) but so fat I have not been able to get it working. Does anyone have any suggestions?A secondly issue that has only occurred sing I change my broadband is that occasionally the wifi camera shows as not connected, even when on my home network. Previously I had by wifi set up with separate 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz networks, but have left them combined wih the new router. Could this be a cause of the issue, do I need to separate the different bands to ensure that both the wifi camera and my phone are connected tot he same network for it to work?
@user_603788725944329_603788725944329 Add them per their UID that will create the cloud link between your app and the cams.
@user_603788725944329_603788725944329 The DUO 2 cams (don't know on DUO 3) don't have WIFI band preference and since you have one SSID for both 2.4G and 5G the cam tries to connect to anyone with strong signal. Can you create different SSIDs for 2.4G and 5G? 2.4G has longer range as it has longer wavelength.
