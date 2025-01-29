Reolink updates
The new reolink update now lags with x8 viewing speed when watching recordings. This only happens with the phone app. Using version 4.52.0.5.20250116. On android.This didn't happen before. The desktop app works well with x8 viewing speed for a recording but in the app the recording just lags the hell out and you can only basically just watch snippets so it is unusable. Only 2x viewing speed works well on the app.I have 940 Mbps internet speed so my internet or phone is not the issue. As said before, the 8x viewing speed worked well in the phone before this new update.
@brodie Please also report this issue to support(at)reolink.com
@brodie I had the same issue with 4.51 but once I upgraded to 4.52 I didn't get any more lags in playback x1. For sure there is room for improvements on both the live and the playback modes esp when having WIFI cameras. Normally video and audio streaming use UDP but they use TCP when locally connected. Hopefully this will be fixed.
