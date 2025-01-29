Reolink updates
Hello,I have 5 Argus 3 pro cameras around the house and car park.I configured for each cameras, 2 notification schedules : Push + email.When I need to leave my house for 1 day or more, I need to update 10 schedules. When I am back, to do the same again.Of course I never do not do that.It is a non sense as those cameras are supposed to improve security.Same problem when I leave house for a couple of hours.To be effectively useful, the application need to manage one schedule for all cameras.And 1 button to enable notifications quickly, whatever the schedule.Currently, cameras are used only during the night. It is a pity...Regards.Christophe
@cle_911680035188990 Why don't you use the shortcuts. One to enable and one to disable. Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026049414-What-is-Scene-Mode-and-How-to-Set-the-Scene-Mode-for-Your-Cameras-on-Reolink-App/If the cams are connected to the Home Hub, a schedule is added to the shortcuts. See https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/37479538798105-Introduction-to-Scene-Mode-for-Reolink-Home-Hub/So you save all your videos to their SDs and if the camera is stolen........ no evidence. Consider adding a Home Hub Pro even though these cameras have FTP and you can ftp the video to an ftp server.
