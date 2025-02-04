Reolink updates
Recently replaced a Argus 2E with what I expected to be an upgrade to a Argus 3 Ultra, well, having issues with camera recording, seems that the person/vehicle smart detection is not on the camera but on the app? This camera will not trigger record unless you run around very close to the camera (+- 4 -5 metres) even though the app picks up movement and identifies it much further.I have rebooted, restored, triple checked settings (all the way up to most sensitive) I have been running multiple reolink cameras (9, mostly poe) for years and am confident that it is not something I am doing, just seems to be a s*** camera, bit disappointed, any ideas appreciated cheers
@user_829660786163951_829660786163951 I do not have that camera specifically but I do have a different Argus battery cam. Increase the PIR. My default was 80 but found 90 to do a much better job at triggering a recording. Also make sure the camera recording detection type is selected for each object you want to record. Reolink has separate settings for triggering an alarm and recording.
@user_829660786163951_829660786163951 This is based on PIR which detects the Infrared emitted by the object and it is triggered immediately when the object crosses adjacent slots. If you approach the PIR then it takes time to trigger the PIR until you come within 5 metres when the adjacent slots are nearer. So the best location is that the PIR direction is perpendicular to the direction of motion of the object as illustrated in the pattern detection diagram.Note that PIR have a short range of max 10m with the sensitivity set to the highest value. And when the camera is IDLE only the PIR and WIFI circuits are drawing current. When it is triggered it will start the application, start the recording, identifying the object type and triggers the push notification/email. So it takes time. Sometimes as you stated the object is not shown in the video as it has already passed the FOV.Best option is to have plug in cameras which are constantly recording and their detection is based on pixel changes. Here you will get recording before the cam was triggered.
