Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have an NVR system with 16 channels/ports on the back. I have one camera on the far side of my house served with a long cat 6 cable. I would like to add a second camera in the same location facing a different direction and I was about to run a second long cable out to it and then I realized that I have a power outlet right next to it and I have a spare ethernet switch so ... is it possible to plug 2 separate cameras into the switch and then plug that switch into 1 single port on the back of the NVR and have it recognize both cameras?So I guess the simpler question is ... is each "channel" of the NVR directly connected to each "port" of the back of the NVR, or can you plug multiple cameras into a single port with a switch as long as you don't go above the number of channels that the NVR can handle?
@reocam_448003255267488 Yes you can. Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000537406-How-to-Connect-PoE-Switch-Router-and-Reolink-NVRs/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!