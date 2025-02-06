Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Help.I am running the app on an android device and every night at midnight the app goes back out of full screen to larger view. How can I make this stop happening? Also how do I make the duo 3 stretch on the screen?
@user_917140252860649_917140252860649 the app does not stretch vertically, only horizontally. The letterbox view you have there for your Duo 3 is it.In the app settings, enable Auto Live View if not already enabled. It is possible that Android is putting the app to sleep and when it wakes, it resets the view. Enabling Auto Live View will make the app open in the last Live View screen it was on.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!